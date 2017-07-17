Metivier, Mary KansasCity
Metivier, Mary KansasCity

Local

July 17, 2017 7:41 AM

Morning Rush: KC cold cases, Missourians lose drug coverage, eclipse wedding

By Michelle Smith

msmith@kcstar.com

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cold cases: Too many remain unsolved

In these times of so much information within reach, it is a wonder how major criminal cases could go cold and stay that way. The Star is highlighting several unsolved crimes that occurred not long ago — the audacious 2010 heist of a Country Club Plaza jewelry store — as well as one case dating back to 1949.

In 2010, burglars pulled off an "Ocean's 11" heist of a Plaza jewelry store

The method was straight out of a James Bond movie. Jewelry thieves were intent on stealing from Vinca, a jewelry store on the Plaza. They succeeded, vanishing it without a trace.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Rebranding part of the West Bottoms

Property owners and redevelopers on the west side of Kansas City, once home to acres of stockyards, embrace history in an effort to brand part of the city’s “West Bottoms” as the Stockyards District. Diane Stafford reports.

Stockyards district wants to claim its own identity

Developer Bill Haw hopes planned development and current businesses in the Stockyard District help set the area apart from the West Bottoms.

The Kansas City Star Chris Ochsner

60,000 Missourians lose state aid for prescription drugs

More than 60,000 Missourians have lost state aid that helped them pay for prescription drugs, thanks to a $15 million cut in the state budget approved by lawmakers, Jason Hancock reports.

KCPD officer shots man firing into Westport crowd

A Kansas City police officer shot a man who was firing into a crowd of people as the bars closed in Westport early Sunday morning, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Gunfire — the sound of at least two dozen shots was captured on the home security video camera of a Westport resident who lives a block from the shooting — erupted in the neighborhood just before 3 a.m., Katy Bergen reports.

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting

A man allegedly shooting into a crowd of people in Westport was shot by a Kansas City police officer early Sunday. In home security footage a Westport resident shared, more than a dozen gunshots can be heard in rapid succession around 2:48 a.m.

Allison Long, Katy Bergen and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

Eclipse is perfect time for a wedding for this bride

The first total solar eclipse to cross the United States in nearly 40 years will enter its totality on Aug. 21, which is the day that bride Samantha Adams has planned for her wedding, Eric Adler reports. “I couldn’t think of a more dream-like wedding for myself,” said Adams, originally from Platte City and now living in Overland Park. There hasn’t been an eclipse like this for centuries.

Overland Park couple to wed during total eclipse

Cameron Kuhn and Samantha Adams of Overland Park planned their upcoming wedding around the total solar eclipse the early afternoon of Aug. 21st. The couple will travel to St. Joseph for the ceremony in the path of solar eclipse totality.

David Eulitt and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star

Michelle Smith: 816-234-4356, @michellesmithkc

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How you can stay safe in the heat

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos