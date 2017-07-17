Morning Rush: KC cold cases, Missourians lose drug coverage, eclipse wedding

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.
Here’s what you need to know:
Cold cases: Too many remain unsolved
In these times of so much information within reach, it is a wonder how major criminal cases could go cold and stay that way. The Star is highlighting several unsolved crimes that occurred not long ago — the audacious 2010 heist of a Country Club Plaza jewelry store — as well as one case dating back to 1949.
Rebranding part of the West Bottoms
Property owners and redevelopers on the west side of Kansas City, once home to acres of stockyards, embrace history in an effort to brand part of the city’s “West Bottoms” as the Stockyards District. Diane Stafford reports.
60,000 Missourians lose state aid for prescription drugs
More than 60,000 Missourians have lost state aid that helped them pay for prescription drugs, thanks to a $15 million cut in the state budget approved by lawmakers, Jason Hancock reports.
KCPD officer shots man firing into Westport crowd
A Kansas City police officer shot a man who was firing into a crowd of people as the bars closed in Westport early Sunday morning, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Gunfire — the sound of at least two dozen shots was captured on the home security video camera of a Westport resident who lives a block from the shooting — erupted in the neighborhood just before 3 a.m., Katy Bergen reports.
Eclipse is perfect time for a wedding for this bride
The first total solar eclipse to cross the United States in nearly 40 years will enter its totality on Aug. 21, which is the day that bride Samantha Adams has planned for her wedding, Eric Adler reports. “I couldn’t think of a more dream-like wedding for myself,” said Adams, originally from Platte City and now living in Overland Park. There hasn’t been an eclipse like this for centuries.
