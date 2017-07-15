Raymore man identified as motorcyclist killed early Saturday in Lee’s Summit

Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died early Saturday morning in Lee’s Summit when he hit a car that turned in front of him as 34-year-old Ryan A. Prince of Raymore.
Prince was traveling at a high rate of speed on Northeast Colbern Road at about 1:30 a.m. when a car turned left in front of him off the northbound exit ramp from Missouri 291, police said.
According to Lee’s Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue, Prince may have failed to yield. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“At this point it appears very clear that the other driver was making a left turn on a green light and the motorcyclist ran a red light and impacted the driver’s door at a high rate of speed,” Depue wrote in an email.
No citations have been issued, Depue said.
The death is at least the fourth fatality involving a sport bike traveling at excessive speed in the Kansas City area since May.
The latest had been a fatal crash on Switzer Road in Overland Park when 21-year-old Alec Haith lost control of his motorcycle while racing on Switzer Road north of 131st Street in Overland Park June 18.
That death and the reaction of neighbors in the area prompted Overland Park to step up its enforcement against high-speed driving and racing, both among motorcycles and cars.
Previously, 37-year-old Peter Slusarczyk of Independence died June 16 when his motorcycle at high speed on U.S. 40 hit a turning vehicle off of the exit ramp from U.S. 70.
May 5, Jesse Swire died while apparently racing on Kansas City’s Coal Mine Road.
The Star’s Joe Robertson contributed to this report.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
