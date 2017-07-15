KC streetcar to get overnight maintenance; voting continues on expansion

The Kansas City streetcar line will undergo scheduled maintenance, weather permitting, on Sunday night after service ends.
The KC Streetcar Authority said the southbound overhead lines are to be “re-tensioned” on the west side of Main Street between Truman Road and Union Station. Temporary traffic lane closures will occur.
If work isn’t done by Monday morning, the authority said free Ride KC “streetcar link” buses will be provided along the affected route.
Separately, notary locations have been announced by ConnectKC, which supports a petition campaign to expand the streetcar line.
Ballots were mailed June 20 to about 5,700 registered voters living in the taxing district that would be created in connection with a proposed streetcar line extension to south of the Country Club Plaza. All ballots must be notarized to count.
ConnectKC is providing free notary service at its headquarters, 3100 Gillham Road, on weekends leading up to the Aug. 1 due date for streetcar expansion ballots to be returned. The Saturday and Sunday notary service at that location is available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
On weekdays, free notary service for the streetcar ballots is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kansas City Election Board at Union Station; from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Clerk’s office, 415 E. 12th St., and from 5 to 9 p.m. at the ConnectKC office on Gillham. Most banks also notarize documents for their account holders.
Ballots must be returned to the Jackson County Circuit Court by 5 p.m. Aug. 1.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments