Missing Independence man reported found

Police reported Saturday that a 51-year-old Independence man missing since July 10 has been found and his family notified.
James L. Kinder Jr. had last seen leaving his home in the 4900 block of South Milton Court in Independence on the afternoon of July 10.
His family feared he had not taken important medication since he disappeared and sought the public’s help to bring him home. Kinder is mentally disabled and did not have his wallet or a cell phone with him.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
Comments