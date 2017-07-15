Local

July 15, 2017 11:08 AM

One rider dies after two Harley Davidson motorcycles collided early Saturday morning

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

A man and woman riding Harley Davidson motorcycles collided as they traveled westbound on a Kansas highway early Saturday morning, catapulting them into a ditch and killing the man.

Lance D. Elliott, 49, of Carbondale, Kan., died, and Vicki M. Allen, 56, of Oskaloosa, Kan., was uninjured. Neither rider was wearing a helmet.

The motorcycles were traveling west on U.S. 24 in Jefferson County, Kan., just after midnight when they collided on the curve at Phillips Road north of Lawrence and the Kansas River.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:03

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting
Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:02

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting
In 2010, burglars pulled off an 2:54

In 2010, burglars pulled off an "Ocean's 11" heist of a Plaza jewelry store

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos