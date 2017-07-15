One rider dies after two Harley Davidson motorcycles collided early Saturday morning

A man and woman riding Harley Davidson motorcycles collided as they traveled westbound on a Kansas highway early Saturday morning, catapulting them into a ditch and killing the man.
Lance D. Elliott, 49, of Carbondale, Kan., died, and Vicki M. Allen, 56, of Oskaloosa, Kan., was uninjured. Neither rider was wearing a helmet.
The motorcycles were traveling west on U.S. 24 in Jefferson County, Kan., just after midnight when they collided on the curve at Phillips Road north of Lawrence and the Kansas River.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
Comments