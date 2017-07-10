Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

Investigators sift through the remains of two tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles that were destroyed on Tuesday in a fiery crash along Interstate 70 west of Bonner Springs. Another vehicle involved in the wreck was able to be driven from the sc
Betty Rae's Ice Cream owner David Friesen will unveil a new flavor July 16th: barbecue ice cream, made with Joe's Kansas City sauce and burnt ends. Video by David Eulitt, story by Jill Silva deulitt@kcstar.com
Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent."
The Westport Ice Cream Bakery hopes surveillance footage will help identify a burglar. The ice cream shop’s owner believes the same burglar is also behind another break-in at a Blue Spring sweet shop, Yogurtini.
When asked on an Editorial Board Facebook Live show about if he has considered running for U.S. senator next year against incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said he has not given attention to anything else but his job.