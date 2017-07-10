Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas could face off against sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge in the Home Run Derby.
Sam Mellinger The Kansas City Star
Aftermath of massive Interstate 70 wreck

Local

Aftermath of massive Interstate 70 wreck

Investigators sift through the remains of two tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles that were destroyed on Tuesday in a fiery crash along Interstate 70 west of Bonner Springs. Another vehicle involved in the wreck was able to be driven from the sc

Editor's Choice Videos