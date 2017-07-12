Salvador Perez on MLB translator program: 'So grateful they started'

Maggie Mann, a zookeeper at the Kansas City Zoo, makes a special 5-gallon icy treat for Berlin, the zoo's 27-year-old female polar bear. High-quality apples, pears, carrots, lettuce and fish, topped with corn and peanuts, then mixed with 5 gallons of water and frozen will be a delightful frozen treat for Berlin this weekend. With snow in the forecast for the zoo's Snow Zoo event Saturday and Sunday, zookeepers were busy crafting tasty frozen treats to have on hand to give to the animals this weekend. Two tons of ice cubes will be delivered to Berlin's Polar Bear Passage for her to romp and roll in at 11:30 on Saturday. Snow Zoo runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Kansas City Zoo. Video by Tammy Ljungblad.