When is tech not worth the bother?
July 05, 2017 2:30 PM

Deep Background: How much tech is too much?

By Scott Canon

A baby boomer, a generation X-er and a millennial walk into a podcast — and kick around whether everything in their lives really demands a new app or dongle.

This week’s edition of “Deep Background” tackles the notion when digital age innovations are worth the trouble. A smartphone, sure. A smart refrigerator, not so much. A learning thermostat? Maybe.

Star digital editors Leah Becerra and Jay Pilgreen sat in to share their thoughts on this week’s episode.

