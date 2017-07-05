Royals win another series, beat Mariners 7-3

The Royals are 43-40 after another win on Tuesday night. The Star's Rustin Dodd breaks it down.
Rustin Dodd rdodd@kcstar.com
Watch KC RiverFest fireworks show (abridged) 2017

Local

Watch KC RiverFest fireworks show (abridged) 2017

The festival was created 12 years ago by Friends of the River KC, a volunteer organization geared towards river cleanup and conservation. The 2017 show lasted about 13 minutes and launched roughly $100,000 worth of fireworks.

Motorcyclist killed in wreck

Local

Motorcyclist killed in wreck

A motorcyclist died Sunday in a wreck at 60th Street and Swope Parkway in Kansas City. A Kawasaki motorcycle traveling south on Swope Parkway struck a car that pulled out in front of it in the intersection.

Editor's Choice Videos