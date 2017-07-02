Royals' Salvador Perez on being chosen starting catcher for All-Star team

The festival was created 12 years ago by Friends of the River KC, a volunteer organization geared towards river cleanup and conservation. The 2017 show lasted about 13 minutes and launched roughly $100,000 worth of fireworks.
Fairway Parks & Recreation, in partnership with Westwood and Roeland Park, along with financial assistance from Westwood Hills and Mission Woods, put on a fireworks display at Bishop Miege High School Monday night.
It was a wet start for the Parkville July 4th Celebration parade, but many spectators were prepared with rain gear and umbrellas. The parade started at 63rd Street and Missouri 9 and ended in Historic Downtown Parkville. Video by Jill Toyoshiba and Hunter Woodall.
A motorcyclist died Sunday in a wreck at 60th Street and Swope Parkway in Kansas City. A Kawasaki motorcycle traveling south on Swope Parkway struck a car that pulled out in front of it in the intersection.
The Mission Gateway project has been an empty field for 12 years since a New York developer bought the Mission Center Mall in 2005 and tore it down. Now he's proposing a new version of the project, but while optimistic, some are skeptical of whether he can pull it off.
Ken Novak, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, put into context recent trends in homicides and other violent crime in Kansas City. Novak said that homicide rates are lower than at points in the 1990s but that law enforcement needs to make more progress in deterring crime.
Gavin Long ambushed Baton Rouge law enforcement officers last summer. He killed three officers. Surveillance footage of the ambush was released June 30, 2017 by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office.