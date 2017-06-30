Bahati, a 31-year-old chimpanzee at the Kansas City Zoo, died June 21 after he fell from a tree and was attacked by other chimps.
Bahati, a 31-year-old chimpanzee at the Kansas City Zoo, died June 21 after he fell from a tree and was attacked by other chimps. File photo
Bahati, a 31-year-old chimpanzee at the Kansas City Zoo, died June 21 after he fell from a tree and was attacked by other chimps. File photo

Local

June 30, 2017 7:37 PM

Kansas City Zoo’s chimpanzee program passes USDA inspection after chimp’s death

By Shane Sanderson

ssanderson@kcstar.com

The demise of a Kansas City chimpanzee was no fault of the zoo, the United States Department of Agriculture said.

Bahati, the 31-year-old male chimpanzee, fell from a tree and was attacked by other chimpanzees in the Kansas City Zoo on June 21.

The animal had been chased up the tree by other chimpanzees, zoo officials have said. He fell and then was beaten by the other chimpanzees before dying of internal injuries. A zoo spokeswoman said chimpanzees often skirmish to maintain social hierarchy.

After his death, the Agriculture Department inspected the chimpanzee program at the zoo and found it compliant with the Animal Welfare Act. The act is the only federal law covering the treatment of zoo animals.

“The agency’s inspection report findings correspond with our own initial review of the situation, which revealed that our chimp caregivers and our animal health team acted quickly and appropriately,” said Randy Wisthoff, the zoo’s executive director.

Shane Sanderson: 816-234-4440, @shanersanderson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mother of alleged victim in Jacob Ewing trial speaks out

Mother of alleged victim in Jacob Ewing trial speaks out 1:39

Mother of alleged victim in Jacob Ewing trial speaks out
ATF destroys illegal fireworks by blowing them up 1:55

ATF destroys illegal fireworks by blowing them up
Wyandotte authorities discuss criminal charges against former deputy 0:48

Wyandotte authorities discuss criminal charges against former deputy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos