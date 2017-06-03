Police security cameras now watch over Independence Avenue, thanks to group

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:02 Family members gather to remember John Earl Allen at vigil Pause 1:39 Trump's Paris climate decision draws ire of KC demonstrators 0:35 Security cameras installed along Independence Avenue 3:30 Danny Cox talks and sings about the summer of love 0:50 GoFundMe project follows road rage shooting that left expectant father dead 2:44 Faith in God and each other gets KC couple through adversity 3:29 Who are Kansas City's serial killers? 2:59 Videos capture former public works director stealing Merriam fuel 1:23 Surveillance video shows man lurking near a home in Lenexa 1:53 Tour the cultural heart of Johnson County at the new Arts & Heritage Center Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Independence Avenue Community Improvement District recently donated nearly $60,000 worth of security equipment to the Kansas City Police Department. Lily Oppenheimer The Kansas City Star

The Independence Avenue Community Improvement District recently donated nearly $60,000 worth of security equipment to the Kansas City Police Department. Lily Oppenheimer The Kansas City Star