Free doughnuts and cops with sticky fingers on National Doughnut Day

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:30 Danny Cox talks and sings about the summer of love Pause 0:50 GoFundMe project follows road rage shooting that left expectant father dead 2:44 Faith in God and each other gets KC couple through adversity 3:29 Who are Kansas City's serial killers? 2:59 Videos capture former public works director stealing Merriam fuel 1:23 Surveillance video shows man lurking near a home in Lenexa 1:53 Tour the cultural heart of Johnson County at the new Arts & Heritage Center 0:54 CBD raid 2:21 Mayor comments on bids for new KCI 1:31 Hire KC Youth program gets a boost Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City area law enforcement agencies used Twitter to show their support for National Doughnut Day on Friday. Music credit: "Breaktime" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

Kansas City area law enforcement agencies used Twitter to show their support for National Doughnut Day on Friday. Music credit: "Breaktime" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Monty Davis The Kansas City Star