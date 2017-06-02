Free doughnuts and cops with sticky fingers on National Doughnut Day

Rejoice! It’s National Doughnut Day.
In honor of the sugary goods, doughnut shops around town are offering up free items.
Law enforcement officers are also celebrating the sweet treats. Check out The Kansas City Star’s video above featuring tweets of local police and their doughnuts.
Doughnut Lounge, 4117 Pennsylvania Ave., offers a free glazed or old-fashioned doughnut with any purchase. Customers also receive an envelope with a surprise coupon inside — ranging from a free doughnut, free dozen or free coffee. There are also 10 grand prizes that award a doughnut a day for the rest of 2017.
Donutology, 1009 Westport Road, offers a free mini cinnamon sugar doughnut with any purchase.
Donut King, 2320 Armour Road, offers one free doughnut with any purchase. (Exception: specialty doughnuts.)
LaMar’s Donuts, multiple locations in the area, offers one free doughnut with presentation of a golden ticket, found here. (Exception: specialty doughnuts.) For locations, click here. Although you better hurry as locations close in the afternoon.
Dunkin’ Donuts, multiple locations, offers a free classic doughnut with purchase of a beverage (while supplies last). For locations, click here.
Krispy Kreme, multiple locations, offers a free doughnut — any doughnut! — while supplies last. For locations, click here.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
Comments