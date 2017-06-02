Dog resuscitated after being rescued from Lee’s Summit home fire

The battery for a radio-controlled car overnight ignited a fire late Thursday that damaged a Lee’s Summit home and injured a family pet that firefighters resuscitated.
Fire crews responded to the house fire in the 400 block of Northeast Carriage Street at 10:40 p.m.
Smoke poured out of the single-story, ranch-style home when firefighters arrived. A smoke alarm alerted the occupants who were outside when the fire trucks arrived.
Fire crews entered the residence and raced to the basement and were able to contain the fire to the garage. They also found an unresponsive dog while they searched the house for other occupants. The dog was resuscitated at the scene. The fire was out about 30 minutes later.
The fire heavily damaged the garage but did not spread to the upstairs. Smoke damaged the upper floor and a portion of the basement.
The fire started on a workbench in the garage when a radio-controlled car battery overheated while charging and ignited nearby combustibles.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments