Morning Rush: Greitens’ style criticized, Summer of Love lookback, climate deal pullout

Some critical of Greitens’ tactics
Many worry that Gov. Eric Greitens’ governing style and tactics will poison his relationship with the legislative branch, but some say he is already running for U.S. Senate, or the presidency, Jason Hancock reports in an analysis. But a spokesman for Greitens said the governor is “100 percent focused on serving the people of Missouri as governor.”
It was 50 years ago this summer …
Flower children and psychedelia were the rage on the coasts during the Summer of Love in 1967. But Kansas City area residents recall they needed a couple of years before fully embracing the emerging hippie culture 50 years ago, Rick Montgomery reports.
Pulling out of the Paris climate agreement
Republican lawmakers from the Kansas City region mostly applauded President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from a global agreement on climate change Thursday, but U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran said he opposed the decision, reports Bryan Lowry.
The Kansas City Star’s editorial board says that abandoning the Paris deal is a historic mistake.
Computers taking our jobs?
An analysis has found that about half of all U.S. retail jobs could vanish due to computerization, Diane Stafford reports. Online shopping, job automation and store closings combine to portend a loss of up to half of current retail jobs in the country.
Kansas public hospitals can ban guns
Over objections from the National Rifle Association and some lawmakers, Kansas legislators agreed Thursday that allowing guns in public hospitals crossed a line. The Senate voted 24 to 16 to let public hospitals continue to be exempted from the law, Hunter Woodall reports.
