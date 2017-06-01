Watch as suspect narrowly misses running over KCK police officer

The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department has released the body camera video showing a suspect nearly running over a police officer in a stolen car in hopes someone will recognize him and an arrest can be made.
The incident happened June 12, 2016 when police were responding to a burglary call in the 1400 block of North 21st Place, according to Patrick McCallop, a spokesman for the department.
The video shows a police officer jumping out of the way as the suspect drives past, nearly striking the officer. The officer jumps back and the force is enough to dent his SUV, McCallop said.
A short distance away, the suspect crashed the car and fled.
The suspect is still on the loose. He is described as an African-American man, late 20’s, with dreadlocks and a slender build.
