Morning Rush: Worries over Medicaid changes, district policy attacked, faithful couple

Ashley Boyer was 18 years old in 2007 when she was enjoying a game of bowling. She clutched her head with a sudden crippling headache and woke up two weeks later in the hospital, a victim of a stroke. As a Missouri resident, her yearslong rehabilitation was covered through Medicaid. She now has her social work degree but fears potential cuts in AHCA legislation to Medicaid would doom further stroke victims to abandonment. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com