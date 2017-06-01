Ashley Boyer was 18 years old in 2007 when she was enjoying a game of bowling. She clutched her head with a sudden crippling headache and woke up two weeks later in the hospital, a victim of a stroke. As a Missouri resident, her yearslong rehabilitation was covered through Medicaid. She now has her social work degree but fears potential cuts in AHCA legislation to Medicaid would doom further stroke victims to abandonment.
June 01, 2017 7:35 AM

Morning Rush: Worries over Medicaid changes, district policy attacked, faithful couple

By Michelle Smith

Medicaid changes worry KC disability community

Much of the focus on efforts to roll back the Affordable Care Act has been on what it would mean for coverage of pre-existing conditions. But people with disabilities and their advocates say proposed changes to Medicaid could be far more difficult for them to live with, Andy Marso reports.

She was 18 and had a stroke. Now she fears Medicaid cuts

Shawnee Mission district policy called unconstitutional

The ACLU of Kansas blasted a new Shawnee Mission School District policy that restricts those making public comments at board meetings from speaking about specific district employees or students.

Tough questions on Osawatomie State Hospital

Osawatomie State Hospital, founded more than 150 years ago as a self-sustaining farm and hospital for the mentally ill, lost its federal Medicare certification more than a year ago. Kansas leaders will face difficult questions about the troubled facility’s future, Bryan Lowry reports.

Couple lean on faith and each other

Even before a car wreck broke her back, Renae Strain shared much with her husband, Joel, who has a severed spine, including a belief that great light can arise from darkness. They should know. Eric Adler reports.

Nothing to be gained by Royals fire sale now

With the Royals sagging in last place in the American League Central and a host of key players set to become free agents, there is a clamor in some circles for them to start selling pieces now and positioning themselves for the future. But the best deals are to be had closer to the July 31 trade deadline, and there’s no reason to make moves prematurely with the Royals no farther out now than they were at this time in 2014 before their run to the World Series, Vahe Gregorian reports.

