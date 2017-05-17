From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy
May 17, 2017 7:49 AM

Morning Rush: Blunt criticizes Trump, Chelsea Manning freed, Missouri’s puppy mills

Blunt on Trump

Sen. Roy Blunt criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to share intelligence with Russian officials, Bryan Lowry and Lindsay Wise report. “One of the key principles of protecting sources and methods is to never share the information you get from those sources,” Blunt wrote in a statement.

Chelsea Manning freed

Chelsea Manning was freed from Fort Leavenworth Wednesday. The convicted intelligence leaker served seven years of a 35-year sentence after President Barack Obama commuted her sentence. Manning, a transgender woman, may have substantial health needs after struggling to secure medical help for her gender dysphoria while imprisoned, Rick Montgomery reports.

Missouri’s puppy mills

For the fifth year in a row, Missouri tops the Humane Society’s Horrible Hundred list, Kelsey Ryan reports. Missouri had 19 puppy mills appear on the list. Conditions included dogs covered in feces, 53 puppies dying after being left in a truck and dogs having their tails twisted off.

The push for a new KC animal shelter

Racism in Blue Springs

Blue Springs residents met to discuss race relations after racial slurs appeared on a black-owned business and a Blue Springs South student’s classwork last week, Mará Rose Williams reports. Some expressed disappointment that more citizens didn’t attend. “For me to not to see the outrage among other Blue Springs citizens, well, I’m disgusted,” said Antoine Jennings, a member of the city’s Human Relations Commission.

Missouri Senate chaos

The Star’s editorial board writes that the Missouri Senate is “disintegrating into a body of angry chaos.” The Senate adjourned early — due to bickering — on the final day of the session with big issues still on the table, the board writes.

