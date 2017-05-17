English Landing Park was closed Wednesday. Investigators are on the scene at the Parkville park after a car was spotted in the Missouri River there.
Local

May 17, 2017 7:06 AM

Officials at Parkville’s English Landing Park looking for car that went into river

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Investigators are on the scene at English Landing Park in Parkville Wednesday morning after a car was spotted in the Missouri River there.

A Parkville police officer saw a vehicle driving fast into the park about 2 a.m. and when it did not come out, the officer went to check the boat ramp and found the car partially submerged in the water, according to Parkville police Chief Kevin Chrisman.

The Kansas City Fire Department used sonar to search the area and found what they believe to be the car.

Officials were waiting for the sun to come up to go into the water for further investigation. The Missouri Highway Patrol’s divers were expected to arrive later this morning.

Earlier this year, UMKC student Toni Anderson’s body was pulled out of the Missouri River at nearby Platte Landing Park after her vehicle apparently entered the Missouri River there.

Anderson was reported missing in mid-January and she and her vehicle were found in March.

Her mother, Liz Anderson of Wichita, said the most likely explanation is that her daughter became confused in the early morning and ended up at the boat ramp in the park.

This story is developing. Please check back for more details.

