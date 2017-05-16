The vacated five-building Colonial Court apartments in the 500 block of Maple Blvd., property of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, is targeted for demolition to pave the way for the medical school’s campus expansion.
Local

May 16, 2017 6:10 PM

Kansas City medical school gets first-stage approval to raze apartments for campus expansion

By Diane Stafford

stafford@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience expansion plan that involves demolishing apartments on its campus.

The proposal was fast-tracked for consideration Wednesday by the Kansas City Council’s Planning, Zoning and Economic Development committee.

Preservationists had fought to stop the demolition, but commissioners on a 4-1 vote approved the school’s request to remove the Colonial Court apartments and other residential properties it owns from the Pendleton Heights Historic district overlay, which might have granted historic protection.

School representatives testified that the property was needed for campus expansion and that it wouldn’t be economically feasible to rehabilitate the five vacant apartment buildings. The school is paying to save two houses by relocating them in the neighborhood.

