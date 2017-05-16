Assistant city prosecutor involved in I-70 crash that killed a Blue Springs mother

An assistant prosecutor with the city of Blue Springs was involved in a crash Saturday that resulted in the death of a Blue Springs woman.
Eric Butkovich was traveling east on Interstate 70 in Blue Springs when his vehicle left the roadway and struck Adrienne Afrisio’s vehicle, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report. Afrisio, a mother of two from Blue Springs, died at the scene.
Afrisio’s vehicle had broken down, and a tow truck had arrived. Afrisio, 35, was outside of her vehicle as it was being loaded onto a tow truck when Butkovich’s vehicle struck Afrisio and her vehicle.
Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri Highway Patrol said investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
An investigation is underway to determine if charges will be recommended to the Jackson County prosecutor. Generally, incidents such as this could bring charges of a lane violation, careless and imprudent driving or involuntary manslaughter, Lowe said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those touched by this tragic accident,” said Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross. “Lives have been permanently changed and I would like to personally send my heartfelt condolences to the Afrisio family and prayers for those injured in this accident.”
Butkovich was appointed by the prosecuting attorney with the city. He is not a city employee but works in a contract position, according to city spokesperson Kim Nakahodo.
Afrisio had pulled onto the shoulder of I-70 with her 2-year-old daughter in the vehicle, according to KSHB. The 2-year-old was picked up by a neighbor 10 minutes before the crash.
“If there was a 10-minute difference, the baby would have died,” Melody Brown, Afrisio’s sister, told KSHB.
