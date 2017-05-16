Morning Rush: Mizzou to cut 400 positions, Mahomes robbed, minimum wage fight

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.
Here’s what you need to know:
Mizzou cuts
The University of Missouri expects to cut 400 positions as part of budget cuts to absorb reductions in state funding and declines in enrollment, Mará Rose Williams reports.
Minimum wage fight
The Missouri General Assembly passed legislation prohibiting local governments from raising the minimum wage in their cities. Lynn Horsley, Diane Stafford and Jason Hancock report the bill throws into doubt the future of a higher minimum wage in Kansas City. Kansas Citians are scheduled to vote on raising the wage in August.
Kendrick Lamar to KC
Aaron Randle reports Kendrick Lamar will make a stop in Kansas City in August, as part of the Grammy winner’s The Damn. Tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 20.
“Precious Doe” remembered
Katy Bergen and Ian Cummings report that Kansas Citians gathered to memorialize Erica Green, who was 3 when she was murdered in 2001. She was known as “Precious Doe” before she was identified. Her body was found not far from Hibbs Park, where community members gathered Monday, which would have been Erica’s 20th birthday.
Patrick Mahomes robbed
New Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, drafted in the first round of last month’s NFL draft, was robbed Friday in Tyler, Texas. Mahomes was not hurt in the incident, and law enforcement believe it was a random robbery.
Comments