Grandview authorities release the name of man who died in house fire

Grandview authorities have identified an 85-year-old man who died in a house fire Saturday as Troy Shankles.
The fire at a residence in the 6500 block of East 155th Street was reported just before 8 p.m. Fire crews arrived and found Shankles sprawled in the hallway. He was the only person home at the time.
Fire investigators said they believe that discarded smoking materials likely ignited the fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
There was no working smoke detectors inside of the residence, according to city officials.
