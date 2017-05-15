Local

May 15, 2017 7:27 AM

Morning rush: KC gunshot victims on rise, recalling Steve Palermo, streetcar business

By Michelle Smith

msmith@kcstar.com

Numbers of shooting victims on the rise

From 2014 to 2016, Kansas City saw a whopping 64 percent spike in nonfatal shootings, a steady increase from 290 in 2014 to 477 last year. And this year, the city is on pace to shatter those numbers. From January through April, bullets struck 46 victims — 14 percent more than last year and 128 percent more than in 2014, reports Glenn E. Rice and Robert A. Cronkleton.

Gun violence on the rise

Last year, 477 people suffered nonfatal gunshot injuries in Kansas City, a shocking increase from previous years. A Kansas City Star analysis shows where in the city each victim was shot and in what month.

Kansas City Police Department data analyzed by Robert A. Cronkleton, Jay Pilgreen and Neil Nakahodo. The Kansas City Star

Business along the streetcar line

The very thing that is luring developers to downtown Kansas City — the new streetcar line on Main Street — also is presenting construction and architectural challenges, Diane Stafford reports.

Steve Palermo’s story will live on

Steve Palermo umpired his last major-league game in 1991, but he continued to make an impact in baseball and in life until his death, which was announced by Major League Baseball on Sunday, Blair Kerkhoff reports. Palermo, who made Kansas City his home, died of cancer. He was 67.

George Brett on Steve Palermo's death: 'It just devastated me'

Royals legend George Brett remembers his friend, former umpire Steve Palermo, who has died at age 67.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Struggling to survive

Sumner Regional Medical Center in Wellington, Kan., like so many small rural facilities, struggles to stay open, Scott Canon reports. The two-story facility nearly missed payroll early this year, saw nearly 10 percent of its staff sacked and limps by on 12-year-old computers.

Saving lives may not be enough to save rural Kansas hospital

Sumner Regional Medical Center in Wellington, Kan., south of Wichita, has had to depend on an infusion of local tax dollars to stay afloat. President and CEO Les Dean says government leaders are focused on the metro settings and often overlook the little guy.

Keith Myers kmyers@kcstar.com

Missouri legislative session

When the Missouri General Assembly adjourned for the year, the Republican supermajority could point to a litany of legislative wins, according to an analysis by Jason Hancock. He breaks down the winners of losers of this year’s legislative session.

