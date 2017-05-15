Morning rush: KC gunshot victims on rise, recalling Steve Palermo, streetcar business

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead. Click the links to learn more about the stories.
Here’s what you need to know:
Numbers of shooting victims on the rise
From 2014 to 2016, Kansas City saw a whopping 64 percent spike in nonfatal shootings, a steady increase from 290 in 2014 to 477 last year. And this year, the city is on pace to shatter those numbers. From January through April, bullets struck 46 victims — 14 percent more than last year and 128 percent more than in 2014, reports Glenn E. Rice and Robert A. Cronkleton.
Business along the streetcar line
The very thing that is luring developers to downtown Kansas City — the new streetcar line on Main Street — also is presenting construction and architectural challenges, Diane Stafford reports.
Steve Palermo’s story will live on
Steve Palermo umpired his last major-league game in 1991, but he continued to make an impact in baseball and in life until his death, which was announced by Major League Baseball on Sunday, Blair Kerkhoff reports. Palermo, who made Kansas City his home, died of cancer. He was 67.
Struggling to survive
Sumner Regional Medical Center in Wellington, Kan., like so many small rural facilities, struggles to stay open, Scott Canon reports. The two-story facility nearly missed payroll early this year, saw nearly 10 percent of its staff sacked and limps by on 12-year-old computers.
Missouri legislative session
When the Missouri General Assembly adjourned for the year, the Republican supermajority could point to a litany of legislative wins, according to an analysis by Jason Hancock. He breaks down the winners of losers of this year’s legislative session.
Comments