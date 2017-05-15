Local

Tractor-trailer overturns on I-35 near Gardner, blocks traffic in both directions

By Robert A. Cronkleton

A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning along Interstate 35 near Gardner.

Because of the crash, traffic had to squeeze by the semi in one lane in each direction.

The crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Monday near Gardner Road along northbound I-35.

Traffic cameras showed the tractor-trailer on its side across the median. It was blocking most of the lanes of northbound I-35 and the left lane of southbound I-35.

The crash caused northbound traffic to back up along the highway. The traffic was using the right shoulder to squeeze by.

The Kansas Department of Transportation urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

