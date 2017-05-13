Local

May 13, 2017 11:11 PM

Fatal house fire claims life of Grandview man

By Toriano Porter

A fatal house fire Saturday in Grandview claimed the life of a man who authorities said couldn’t escape the blaze in time.

The fire was reported about 8 p.m. in the 6500 block of East 155th Street.

Firefighters found the man’s body when they entered the home. Grandview Fire Department officials said the man was the only one home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was unknown Saturday.

The State Fire Marshal is helping the Grandview Fire Department with the investigation.

  Comments  

