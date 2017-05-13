Power outage briefly shuts down rides at Worlds of Fun

A power outage Saturday at Worlds of Fun brought the amusement park to a brief standstill.
Eric Burke, a spokesman for Worlds of Fun, confirmed the outage, but did not provide details about what caused it. He said no one was injured.
“As always, the safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority,” Burke said in a statement.
Officials with Kansas City Power and Light said the utility was not responsible for the outage.
Patrons at the park took to Twitter to voice frustration about the outage, which was reported about 4:15 p.m. Most of the rides were back operating by 6 p.m., according to social media posts.
One person tweeted that they were stuck on a ride when the power went out.
Another person tweeted the entire park was shut down.
Somebody jokingly tweeted that Worlds of Fun forgot to pay their utility bill.
