Fatal wreck shuts down eastbound I-70 at Little Blue Parkway

Transportation officials and emergency crews have closed eastbound Interstate 70 past Little Blue Parkway after a deadly wreck.
One person reportedly died in a two-car collision about 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
Traffic was backed up to Noland Road. Motorists were advised to use alternate route.
