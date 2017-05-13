Local

May 13, 2017 5:02 PM

Fatal wreck shuts down eastbound I-70 at Little Blue Parkway

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Transportation officials and emergency crews have closed eastbound Interstate 70 past Little Blue Parkway after a deadly wreck.

One person reportedly died in a two-car collision about 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Traffic was backed up to Noland Road. Motorists were advised to use alternate route.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mom fights second bout of cancer close to home

Mom fights second bout of cancer close to home 3:18

Mom fights second bout of cancer close to home
Raytown high schools give away cars for good attendance 0:51

Raytown high schools give away cars for good attendance
Police captain on shooting death of toddler: 'I don't know why that's occurring in our community' 2:06

Police captain on shooting death of toddler: 'I don't know why that's occurring in our community'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos