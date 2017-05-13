‘Resilience Rally’ helps Kansas City learn to cope with trauma and mental stress

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:18 Mom fights second bout of cancer close to home Pause 1:35 Resilience Rally offers resources for coping with mental stress 1:57 Working toward a new single-terminal KCI 2:33 Convenience is top priority of new KCI terminal 2:25 Deputy the dog, almost drowned, gets a new home 6:34 Mayor Sly James reveals surprise plan for new KCI terminal 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:12 Racial slurs painted on storefront of Blue Springs barber shop 3:44 Mother details son’s struggle with mental illness 0:31 Former Sen. Alan Simpson on Truman, Congress Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Resilience Rally, held at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, May 13, 2017, was a Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Healthy KC Initiative in partnership with Trauma Matters KC and Sesame Street in Communities, which selected the city along with two others for a pilot program offering resources for coping with mental stress. More than 50 local agencies shared information booklets, pamphlets, posters and conversation on coping with stress, depression and trauma. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star