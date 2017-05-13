Man shot Friday night hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting Friday night in which one man suffered life threatening injuries.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m. police were called to an area near Thompson and Booth avenues on a disturbance and reports that shots had been fired. Police were told that a person in that area was armed with a weapon.
Police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital. Police, after gathering information at the scene, were led to a nearby residence where they believed the suspect was inside and refusing to exit.
Police later entered the residence and found no one was there. That investigation is ongoing. The condition and identity of the man who had been shot was not available.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
Comments