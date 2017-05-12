Three killed in major crash on I-29 near Platte City

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified three people killed in a wreck Friday in Platte County.
Killed in the wreck were Carol Wehking, 75, of Lancaster, Kan.; and James Wilson, 54, and Lisa Wilson, 44, of Effingham, Kan.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash on southbound Interstate 29, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. The crash occurred near the Missouri 92 interchange.
Sgt. Bill Lowe with the patrol said all three of the adults killed were occupants of a GMC Envoy. The patrol said James Wilson was the driver, and all three victims were wearing seat belts.
Lowe said the left lane of the highway had been closed for striping work. Only the right lane was open, and the Envoy at one point either slowed or stopped, and a pickup truck struck it from behind, Lowe said. The Envoy was pushed into the back of a tractor without a trailer and then overturned.
In addition to the fatalities, three were injured in the crash: the drivers of the pickup truck and tractor as well as a passenger in the pickup truck. They were all transported to the hospital, Lowe said.
Another vehicle was also damaged in the incident.
