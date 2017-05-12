Crash blocking multiple lanes on Interstate 29 in Kansas City

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on southbound Interstate 29 in Kansas City.
Traffic cameras from the Kansas City Scout show an overturned vehicle across lanes of the highway past U.S. 169, north of the Missouri River. The incident occurred shortly before noon Friday.
Traffic is forming a single lane and moving very slowly through the area.
Breaking: SB I-29 @ North Oak Trafficway closed due to vehicle crash. Please find an alt route. #kctraffic #besafe pic.twitter.com/9mqPDD3QPr— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) May 12, 2017
Comments