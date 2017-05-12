NASCAR’s Clint Bowyer shares driving safety tips with teens at Kansas Speedway

A professional driver took some time out of his fast life to share some driving safety tips with teens.

NASCAR’s Clint Bowyer teamed with B.R.A.K.E.S., a driving program dedicated to teaching young drivers how to be safe on the road. Bowyer met with teenagers at the Kansas Speedway Thursday sharing his insight with teens for staying safe on the road.

1. No distracted driving

Bowyer said distractions must be managed while on the road, especially the reckless ones. “A cellphone is a dumb distraction,” Bowyer said.

2. Don’t panic or overreact

“A lot of times, locking the brakes down will take control from you. Over-braking, over-steering, overdoing anything is a bad thing, especially when it’s an intense situation.”

3. In a skid, turn the wheel in the direction you want to go and don’t lock brakes

“It’s easy to just panic and hold the brake down, but you’re going to keep sliding. Come off the brakes and let the tires roll … (your vehicle) will turn.”

4. Pay attention

“Scanning roads, intersection, traffic — you can’t trust those lights just because they’re red for you and green for them, or vice versa. You can’t trust that the next guy’s going to stop or not going to stop.”

5. Maintain your car