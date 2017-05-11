Local

May 11, 2017 10:40 PM

Four injured in rollover crash near Lydia, 49th Street in KC

By Toriano Porter

Four people were hospitalized after a rollover crash Thursday in Kansas City.

The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Lydia Avenue.

At least one person was ejected from the vehicle.

