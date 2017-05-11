Four injured in rollover crash near Lydia, 49th Street in KC

Four people were hospitalized after a rollover crash Thursday in Kansas City.
The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Lydia Avenue.
At least one person was ejected from the vehicle.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
