After flooding, Missouri school districts ask officials to excuse missed days

Widespread flooding earlier this month near St. Louis and Jefferson City resulted in so many school closures, districts have asked state education officials to excuse the days missed.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, this week reported that it had received “a number of requests relating to forgiveness of school days missed due to flooding.”
State law allows for the commissioner of education to grant a waiver to excuse school districts from the minimum school calendar requirement in these extreme cases.
Missouri schools are required to hold 1,044 hours of instruction time each year. Schools normally build extra days in to their year’s calendar to account for possible closures due to snow.
Flooding this month forced the closure of a number of roadways making it impossible for teachers, administrators and buses to make it to school so schools closed. And in a couple of cases school buildings experienced significant flood damage.
In some cases, state officials said, districts had just 10 days left to finish out the year but were unable to get schools ready to receive students within that time frame so they just shut school down leaving them shy of hitting the 1,044 hours mark.
State officials said that Missouri suffered a similar flooding issue in 2011, when about 20 districts requested calendar waivers.
