Downtown Kansas City construction could delay drivers headed to Kansas Speedway

A pavement resurfacing project will close the westbound lanes of the south side of Kansas City’s downtown loop beginning Friday evening.
The work on westbound Interstate 670 could affect those staying in the downtown area and those headed through downtown to the races this weekend at Kansas Speedway.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, crews will close the westbound lanes of I-670 from Troost Avenue to Summit Street. The work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Monday.
During the closures all ramps leading onto westbound I-670 will be closed. They will be rerouted along westbound Interstate 35/70 on the north side of the downtown loop.
Drivers should allow extra time to allow for possible delays.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments