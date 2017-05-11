Local

May 11, 2017 7:47 AM

Morning Rush: Adrian Jones told investigators of abuse, Colon’s farewell, racial slurs

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

Adrian Jones’ abuse

Missouri records show that Adrian Jones — a young boy tortured, killed and then fed to pigs — told the Missouri Children’s Division and a police officer he was experiencing abuse more than two years before his death, Laura Bauer reports. “My daddy keeps hitting me in the head and punches me in the stomach and my mom keeps pulling on my ears and it really hurts.”

Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain

In a recurring dream, Judy Conway saves her grandson Adrian Jones then wakes up, shaken, the moment after shooting Adrian's father and stepmother. Seven-year-old Adrian was abused and ultimately fed to pigs on the Kansas City, Kan., property where the family lived in 2015. Adrian's father, Michael A. Jones, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Wednesday, avoiding a trial and robbing Conway of learning what happened in the home where her grandson died. Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Laura Bauer.

Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

 

Kobach’s documents

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach lost an appeal and has been ordered to turn over documents he used in a meeting with President Donald Trump by Friday, Bryan Lowry reports. Part of a page of the documents was captured in a photograph after the meeting.

Federal judge orders Kobach to hand over documents from Trump meeting

Federal Magistrate Judge James O'Hara ordered Kris Kobach to hand over the documents when he met with President Donald Trump. Kobach filed a motion to stay the judge's order. This video includes images from the Associated Press.

Neil Nakahodo and Bryan Lowry The Kansas City Star

 

Racial slurs

Racial slurs were spray-painted on a black-owned barber shop in Blue Springs. James Price said the hateful words — “Die (N-word)” — baffled and scared him.

Racial slurs painted on storefront of Blue Springs barber shop

James Price, owner of Turn-N-Headz Barber Shop, found racial slurs painted on his windows Wednesday morning.

Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

 

Republicans’ response to Comey

The Star’s editorial board writes that Republican lawmakers should “distinguish yourselves as among those rare politicians who do not need polling to tell them what they think.” The board was writing about the response to President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey among local lawmakers.

Sen. Jerry Moran speaks about James Comey

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran does not think a special prosecutor should be appointed to investigate the Trump campaign's Russian connections, but he does think it would be useful for former FBI Director James Comey to testify before a Senate committee.

Dave Eulitt, Jason Boatright and Lindsay Wise

 

Colon’s farewell

After Christian Colon was designated for assignment by the Royals, the infielder wrote a farewell to the fans, Pete Grathoff reports.

