Morning Rush: Adrian Jones told investigators of abuse, Colon’s farewell, racial slurs

Adrian Jones’ abuse
Missouri records show that Adrian Jones — a young boy tortured, killed and then fed to pigs — told the Missouri Children’s Division and a police officer he was experiencing abuse more than two years before his death, Laura Bauer reports. “My daddy keeps hitting me in the head and punches me in the stomach and my mom keeps pulling on my ears and it really hurts.”
Kobach’s documents
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach lost an appeal and has been ordered to turn over documents he used in a meeting with President Donald Trump by Friday, Bryan Lowry reports. Part of a page of the documents was captured in a photograph after the meeting.
Racial slurs
Racial slurs were spray-painted on a black-owned barber shop in Blue Springs. James Price said the hateful words — “Die (N-word)” — baffled and scared him.
Republicans’ response to Comey
The Star’s editorial board writes that Republican lawmakers should “distinguish yourselves as among those rare politicians who do not need polling to tell them what they think.” The board was writing about the response to President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey among local lawmakers.
Colon’s farewell
After Christian Colon was designated for assignment by the Royals, the infielder wrote a farewell to the fans, Pete Grathoff reports.
