Digital Life: What are the digital inequities in Kansas City?

Panels of business figures and local and national activists are scheduled to talk Friday about the digital divide in Kansas City and ways to narrow it, according to a news release.
The discussions come as part of National Digital Inclusion week, with a local panel starting at 10 a.m. Friday and a national panel at 1 p.m. Both discussions are set for the Helzberg Auditorium on the fifth floor of the Kansas City Public Library’s Central Branch.
Speakers on the local panels are split into two parts, the first one focusing on the divide between people who have computer and internet access and what might make the availability of those things more universal. The second will be made up of business leaders and policy makers responding to the themes of the first panel.
The event is free and includes a lunch, but the Kansas City Coalition for Digital Inclusion asks attendees to RSVP.
Comments