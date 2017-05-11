Hidden gems
Off the beaten path, splendid spots abound. Natural beauty. Fascinating stories. Check ’em out.BY RICK MONTGOMERY
Wyandotte County Lake Park: Rolling beauty and room to roam, ride, run and fish
Shawnee Mission Park’s dog run: Wonderland for the woof set
Cave Spring: Quirky park has history aplenty, but no lake (thanks to kids, dynamite)
Shoal Creek Living History Museum: In bustling Northland, an 1800s village beckons
Swope Park’s Lake of the Woods: Anglers go after catfish, but no one catches Grandpa
Jerry Smith Farm Park: Native plants fill a patch of prairie that’s never seen a plow
Missouri River parks: Kansas Citians rekindle long-lost relationship with the water
Nelson Island: Cyclists now pedal where Cleggie Nelson once peddled hooch
Union Cemetery: ‘A park with graves’ — and food trucks
Spring Valley Park: After turnaround, an urban oasis for kids, families
Bull elk, burr oaks and disc golf: Here are more area spots well worth a visit
Your off-the-radar spot?
What outdoor space around the city would you add to our list? Complete our survey and let us know.