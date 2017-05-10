KC police release name of woman hit, killed on the Paseo while running for the bus

A 39-year-old woman who was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle at 41st Street and the Paseo has been identified as Erika Smith of Kansas City.
Police said that Smith was struck by a vehicle as she raced to catch a RideKC bus just after 7 a.m. The incident happened on the street between two apartment buildings on Paseo. Smith lived in one of the buildings.
Two vehicles were southbound on the Paseo when Smith tried to cross the middle of the street to catch the bus. She may have seen the first of the two vehicles but not the second one, police said.
Speed was not a factor in the incident. Both drivers stopped and cooperated with investigators.
Smith is the third pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the past week in the metro area.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
