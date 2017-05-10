KC mother of missing daughters believes they are with 18-year-old man

A Kansas City mother is desperate for her two missing daughters, ages 11 and 12, to return home.
“I just hope they’re OK, wherever they are,” said Marteisha Whitley through tears.
C’Asia Starr, 11, and Martiniece Whitley, 12, were last seen Tuesday afternoon in their home in the 4500 block of East 111th Terrace. Kansas City police said there is no indication the girls are in immediate danger, but the department is concerned for their welfare.
Whitley said her youngest daughter had been engaging in a romantic relationship with an 18-year-old man, and she believes her two daughters are with him.
The man had been caught in the family’s home within the last week, and Whitley said she notified police of the incident. The man was given a warning for trespassing by police, Whitley said.
Whitley said her daughters left home when she was at a store. Whitley’s 13-year-old daughter witnessed the younger girls packing their bags and leaving.
C’Asia was last seen wearing shorts, a T-shirt and a backpack, police said. Martiniece was last seen wearing a pink jacket with the word “love” in white lettering and a backpack. Whitley added her daughters recently had their braids taken out and she believes both are wearing afros.
Anyone with information about the girls’ whereabouts is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
Comments