May 10, 2017 7:42 AM

Morning Rush: KC woman pees in cup on United flight, triple homicide, ‘jihadist activities’

By Max Londberg

Pee in a cup

Matt Campbell reports a nurse from Kansas City was asked to pee in a cup during a United flight. Furious with a lack of an apology from the airline, the woman wrote a long tell-all on Facebook: “I can’t sleep and just keep thinking about how wrong this is.”

Triple homicide

A triple homicide was reported late Tuesday in the 1900 block of South Boeke Street in Kansas City, Kan. Two men and one woman were killed, and police took one person into custody.

Brown recluse bite

A Drexel, Mo., man suffered a brown recluse bite — a cautionary tale that the spiders, though rare, live in Kansas and Missouri, Andy Marso reports. Marso recounts the alarming aftermath of the bite.

KC man detained for ‘jihadist activities’

A Kansas City man who was recently detained by authorities in Egypt is the subject of an investigation by FBI counterterrorism agents, report Ian Cummings and Tony Rizzo.

Intolerant lawmakers

The Star’s editorial board criticizes intolerant lawmakers in Jefferson City. The board quotes Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, who said on the House floor: “When you look at the tenets of religion … there is a distinction between homosexuality and just being a human being.”

