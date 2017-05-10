The unending tale of downtown KC’s mighty Oak Street: Under construction

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 KCK Police searching for suspect in triple homicide Pause 2:24 Walk marks 10-year disappearance of Belton teen Kara Kopetsky 2:58 Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg 0:31 Former Sen. Alan Simpson on Truman, Congress 3:01 What is happening underneath Oak Street? 1:04 TSA's top 10 most unusual finds in 2016 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 1:28 Adrian Jones' sister Keiona Doctor speaks after their father is sentenced 2:02 Mom battles Raytown district to visit son with autism in class 2:36 Loss of Wentworth Military Academy shocks Lexington, Mo. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Oak Street, which lines up with the Heart of America Bridge and goes by the federal courthouse, the City Hall and Sprint Center, has seen unending construction over the years. Public Works Deputy Director Ralph Davis says there are multiple layers of utilities underneath the road that businesses need to access because of to the city's development and rising demand for faster communication. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star