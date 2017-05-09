Morning Rush: Justice for boy fed to pigs, KCI terminal, Google Fiber could mine data

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead. Click the links within the text to learn more about the stories.
Here’s what you need to know:
‘Imagine the screams’
The father of a Kansas City, Kan., boy abused, tortued and ultimately fed to pigs was sentenced to life in prison Monday, according to Laura Bauer and Tony Rizzo. Adrian Jones was 7 years old. Adrian’s sister spoke with the press about her father’s sentencing and her last memories of her late brother.
Raytown policy keeps mother from classroom
A mother is battling a Raytown School District policy to try to gain permission to observe her autistic son in class. Raytown policy protects the privacy of other students with disabilities in the classroom, but other districts in the area have no such policy, Eric Adler reports.
Google Fiber and your data
Short of shunning popular social and search engine sites, your web habits will be tracked, Scott Canon reports. And Google Fiber now could get in on mining consumer data.
KCI terminal debate accelerating
The Star’s editorial board writes that the campaign to garner support for a new, single-terminal KCI is picking up speed. Their arguments will likely include: improving convenience and amenities at the facility, providing more flights, fixing security issues and creating more jobs, the board writes. And Lynn Horsley reports KC’s influential business leaders are joining forces to make the case for a single-terminal airport.
Royals return to ‘Esky Magic’
The decision to return Alcides Escobar to the leadoff spot, despite his poor batting average, proved a master stroke for the Royals Monday, Rustin Dodd writes. Read more about their win.
