May 08, 2017 7:47 AM

Morning rush: Nursing homes and mentally ill, Transgender teen safe space, Garth rocks KC

By Michelle Smith

Mentally ill placed in nursing homes

Broken mental health systems in Missouri and Kansas increasingly rely on nursing homes to take severe cases of mental illness. Several factors have led to this point. The facilities and services that make up the mental health system are underfunded and overburdened, reports Joe Robertson.

Mother details son’s struggle with mental illness

Wentworth’s closing a shock to Lexington, Mo.

Lexington, Mo., thought Wentworth Military Academy would always be there. Word the school is closing shocked many, and raised questions. Nobody outside Wentworth’s top circle saw it coming, Donald Bradley reports.

Safe space for transgender teens

For Josephine Hoskins — a black Muslim transgender girl — and other transgender teens, KC Passages is a safe place of community and acceptance. “Different” here isn’t just cool; it’s comfortable, reports Aaron Randle.

Garth Brooks rocks Sprint Center

Garth Brooks sold out five shows this past weekend: one on Friday and two each on Saturday and Sunday. Each show drew about 17,000 fans, a total of about 85,000 tickets sold. And he and wife Trisha Yearwood will be back next weekend. Timothy Finn gives us his take on how the weekend went.

Editorial: Missouri’s man of mystery

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has gone out of his way to avoid reporters, particularly those who actually cover him day to day. The reluctance is staggering for an official who holds the state’s highest office. Citizens have never seen anything like it, and neither has the press corps.

