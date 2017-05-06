Local

May 06, 2017 7:20 PM

Authorities trying to identify small child found in Merriam

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Authorities were trying to identify a child found Saturday in Merriam.

The boy was found about 5:20 p.m. in the 6400 block of East Frontage Road. Officials said he is about 2 years old.

Anyone with information on the child or his family is asked to call 913-782-0720.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kansas City throws a birthday bash for the streetcar

Kansas City throws a birthday bash for the streetcar 1:53

Kansas City throws a birthday bash for the streetcar

Beer Hour with Julián Zugazagoitia 26:38

Beer Hour with Julián Zugazagoitia
As dog numbers surge downtown, Kansas City steps in it 2:41

As dog numbers surge downtown, Kansas City steps in it

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos