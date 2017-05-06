Authorities trying to identify small child found in Merriam

Authorities were trying to identify a child found Saturday in Merriam.
The boy was found about 5:20 p.m. in the 6400 block of East Frontage Road. Officials said he is about 2 years old.
Child found in the 6400 block of E Frontage Rd. Please call 913-782-0720 if you can help us identify him or his family. Approx 2 years old pic.twitter.com/9Cu8LkS9Fg— Merriam Police (@MerriamPolice) May 6, 2017
Anyone with information on the child or his family is asked to call 913-782-0720.
