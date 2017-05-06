Beer Hour: Nelson-Atkins’ Julián Zugazagoitia on enjoying art, life ... and liquor

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Kansans protest ACA changes at Rep. Kevin Yoder's office Pause 2:41 As dog numbers surge downtown, Kansas City steps in it 0:49 Verrückt water slide timeline of events 3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County 1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt 3:00 Life is 'one hell of a ride' for south Kansas City woman 1:56 Woman recalls when friend's harness came off during ride on Schlitterbahn's Verrückt 1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation 0:49 How to escape from a sinking car 1:31 A concept for the future of Nile Valley Aquaponics by HOK Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Julián Zugazagoitia, the director and CEO of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, talks about consuming art and shares his personal story of multi-cultural heritage during this third episode of Beer Hour with reporter Katy Bergen at Thou Mayest in the Crossroads District of Downtown Kansas City. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star