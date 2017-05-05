Local

May 05, 2017 7:59 PM

23-year-old man reported missing from Overland Park

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

The Overland Park Police Department is trying to locate a man missing for nearly a week.

Miguel Catiyo, 23, of Overland Park, was last seen near his home in the 5200 block of Hadley Street about 5 p.m. April 29.

Catiyo is 5-foot-1, weights 120 pounds and has a large healing scar above his upper lip. He was last seen wearing western-style clothing and a cowboy hat.

Authorities released a photograph of Catiyo on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Nearly 60 years later, Kansas City streetcar is connecting downtown again

Nearly 60 years later, Kansas City streetcar is connecting downtown again 3:30

Nearly 60 years later, Kansas City streetcar is connecting downtown again
Things you need to know before choosing a daycare 0:43

Things you need to know before choosing a daycare
Life is 'one hell of a ride' for south Kansas City woman 3:00

Life is 'one hell of a ride' for south Kansas City woman

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos