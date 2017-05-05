23-year-old man reported missing from Overland Park

The Overland Park Police Department is trying to locate a man missing for nearly a week.
Miguel Catiyo, 23, of Overland Park, was last seen near his home in the 5200 block of Hadley Street about 5 p.m. April 29.
Catiyo is 5-foot-1, weights 120 pounds and has a large healing scar above his upper lip. He was last seen wearing western-style clothing and a cowboy hat.
Authorities released a photograph of Catiyo on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
