May 05, 2017 5:50 PM

Liberty police search for teen last seen Monday

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Police were trying to locate a Liberty teen last seen four days ago.

Desirea Ann Ferris is an 18-year-old white female, 5-foot-1, 101 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a fuzzy pink jacket and a cream-colored crop top. She was last known to carry a tan purse.

Ferris was reported missing Thursday. She was last seen Monday afternoon when she left home in an unknown vehicle.

Calls to Ferris’ mobile phone go straight to voice mail, authorities said.

Family members told police that leaving without returning or not contacting her mother is unusual behavior for Ferris.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701, your local law enforcement agency or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

