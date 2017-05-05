Local

May 05, 2017 5:05 PM

Man checks into KU Hospital, leaves minutes later; officials fear for his well-being

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

University of Kansas Medical Center police were trying to locate a patient who left the hospital shortly after checking in.

Kyle Joseph Weiler, 28, walked into the emergency department at University of Kansas Hospital seeking help but left six minutes later.

A security camera shows Weiler as he entered the hospital. Hospital officials were concerned for his well-being.

Weiler is originally from Kansas City, Kan. His mother told police her son has a history of problems and is concerned for him. He was last seen headed east out of the hospital’s main entrance wearing a black and red plaid shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 913-588-5030.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Nearly 60 years later, Kansas City streetcar is connecting downtown again

Nearly 60 years later, Kansas City streetcar is connecting downtown again 3:30

Nearly 60 years later, Kansas City streetcar is connecting downtown again
Things you need to know before choosing a daycare 0:43

Things you need to know before choosing a daycare
Life is 'one hell of a ride' for south Kansas City woman 3:00

Life is 'one hell of a ride' for south Kansas City woman

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos