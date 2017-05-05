Man checks into KU Hospital, leaves minutes later; officials fear for his well-being

University of Kansas Medical Center police were trying to locate a patient who left the hospital shortly after checking in.
Kyle Joseph Weiler, 28, walked into the emergency department at University of Kansas Hospital seeking help but left six minutes later.
A security camera shows Weiler as he entered the hospital. Hospital officials were concerned for his well-being.
Weiler is originally from Kansas City, Kan. His mother told police her son has a history of problems and is concerned for him. He was last seen headed east out of the hospital’s main entrance wearing a black and red plaid shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 913-588-5030.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
